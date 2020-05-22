AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Downgraded by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC cut shares of AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AUDC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AudioCodes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AudioCodes from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Sidoti reduced their target price on shares of AudioCodes from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AudioCodes from an a- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. AudioCodes presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.00.

AudioCodes stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.20. AudioCodes has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $35.77. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.90 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.56.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. AudioCodes had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The company had revenue of $52.02 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AUDC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in AudioCodes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in AudioCodes by 4,736.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in AudioCodes by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,913 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in AudioCodes by 1,387.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,085 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AudioCodes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 35.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, huddle room solutions, managed IP Phones, and survivable branch appliances; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

