AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Cardan Capital Partners LLC

Cardan Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. AutoZone accounts for about 0.9% of Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $5,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at about $342,000. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,123,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $882,000. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in AutoZone by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

AZO stock traded up $16.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,121.03. 21,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,336. The company has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $684.91 and a 52-week high of $1,274.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $984.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,074.09.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $12.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.75 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 95.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $11.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 61.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AZO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,300.00 to $1,140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,031.00 to $1,210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cfra upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $1,325.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $950.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,310.00 to $1,259.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,193.41.

In related news, Director Michael M. Calbert acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $886.00 per share, with a total value of $1,772,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 835 shares in the company, valued at $739,810. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

