Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by Cardan Capital Partners LLC

Cardan Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,858 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,095 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at $6,080,000. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Baidu by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 101,588 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,841,000 after buying an additional 17,376 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu during the 4th quarter worth $455,000. Institutional investors own 53.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU traded down $6.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,760,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,357,385. Baidu Inc has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $147.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $38.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.42.

BIDU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Baidu from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Baidu from $183.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on shares of Baidu from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.52.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

