Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 532.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 590,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 497,251 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $12,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $476,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $323,000. NS Partners Ltd raised its stake in Bank of America by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 434,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,304,000 after buying an additional 10,812 shares in the last quarter. Loews Corp raised its stake in Bank of America by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Loews Corp now owns 333,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,761,000 after buying an additional 6,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 65,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bank of America from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine lowered Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.74.

Shares of BAC traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,157,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,298,720. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.54 and a 200 day moving average of $29.45. The company has a market cap of $197.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.60. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $35.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.