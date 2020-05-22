Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co reduced its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 14,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in Bank of America by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 40,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its holdings in Bank of America by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 7,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 51,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. now owns 78,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $22.68. 31,776,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,298,720. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Bank of America Corp has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $35.72. The company has a market cap of $197.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BAC. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Bank of America from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.74.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Article: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.