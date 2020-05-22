Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target Cut to C$73.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$82.00 to C$73.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BMO. CSFB reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$102.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$109.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$108.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$106.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$102.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$89.75.

BMO stock traded down C$0.54 on Friday, hitting C$64.56. 936,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,432,498. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of C$55.76 and a twelve month high of C$104.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$68.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$89.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported C$2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.35 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.88 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 9.1299997 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Don Matthew Wilson Iii bought 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$62.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,035,111.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,882,020. Also, Director Ron Farmer purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$91.30 per share, with a total value of C$228,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at C$593,450. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 32,000 shares of company stock worth $2,223,736.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

