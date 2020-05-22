Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target Lowered to C$75.00 at CSFB

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at CSFB from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BMO. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Bank of Montreal to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$82.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$108.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$109.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$102.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Montreal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$89.75.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

BMO stock traded down C$0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$64.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 936,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,432,498. The stock has a market cap of $42.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$68.19 and its 200 day moving average price is C$89.57. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of C$55.76 and a 1 year high of C$104.75.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported C$2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.35 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.88 billion. Research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 9.1299997 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bank of Montreal news, Director Ron Farmer purchased 2,500 shares of Bank of Montreal stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$91.30 per share, with a total value of C$228,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$593,450. Also, Director Philip Orsino purchased 13,000 shares of Bank of Montreal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$73.88 per share, for a total transaction of C$960,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,501,000. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 32,000 shares of company stock worth $2,223,736.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.