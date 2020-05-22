Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Given New C$42.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.07% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also commented on ABX. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.75.
Shares of Barrick Gold stock traded up C$0.21 on Friday, hitting C$36.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,670,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,388,510. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of C$15.72 and a 52-week high of C$40.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$35.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$26.81. The company has a market capitalization of $69.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.16.
In other Barrick Gold news, Senior Officer Kevin James Thomson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.17, for a total value of C$95,425.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,742,247.31.
About Barrick Gold
Barrick Gold Corporation explores for and develops mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a 50% interest in the Veladero, a gold mine located in Argentina; 50% interest in the Kalgoorlie gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in the Porgera gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zaldívar, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.
