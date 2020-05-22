Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Given New C$42.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on ABX. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.75.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock traded up C$0.21 on Friday, hitting C$36.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,670,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,388,510. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of C$15.72 and a 52-week high of C$40.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$35.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$26.81. The company has a market capitalization of $69.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.16.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.90 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Barrick Gold news, Senior Officer Kevin James Thomson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.17, for a total value of C$95,425.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,742,247.31.

Barrick Gold Corporation explores for and develops mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a 50% interest in the Veladero, a gold mine located in Argentina; 50% interest in the Kalgoorlie gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in the Porgera gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zaldívar, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

