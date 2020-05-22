Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Cuts Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. decreased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 42.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 2.4% in the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in NVIDIA by 7.3% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 572 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,517 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 2.2% in the first quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.4% in the first quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 2,877 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.33, for a total transaction of $4,446,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,098,168.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.02, for a total transaction of $2,660,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 160,545 shares in the company, valued at $42,708,180.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 105,669 shares of company stock valued at $27,025,985. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVDA. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $340.41.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $9.58 on Friday, reaching $360.59. 16,827,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,223,792. The firm has a market cap of $220.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $290.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.57. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.60 and a fifty-two week high of $363.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.67.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

