Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Decreases Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 48.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 837 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,214,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd lifted its stake in Mastercard by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 96,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $349.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.46.

Mastercard stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $294.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,288,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,669,021. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.56. The stock has a market cap of $299.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mastercard news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total transaction of $566,116.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,029.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

