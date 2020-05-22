Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Has $195,000 Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $13,897,000. Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 425.2% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 26,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,941,000 after buying an additional 21,606 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 62.9% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $665,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $144.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.63.

Caterpillar stock traded down $2.11 on Friday, hitting $111.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,361,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,443,360. The firm has a market cap of $61.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.12. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $87.50 and a one year high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 37.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

