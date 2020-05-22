Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Has $400,000 Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. decreased its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 792 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $10,113,711,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $671,833,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 526.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,358,459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $513,630,000 after buying an additional 9,545,336 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,328,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $293,080,000 after buying an additional 3,027,782 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 11,841.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,122,187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $69,247,000 after buying an additional 2,104,416 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Scientific stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,445,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,100,597. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $46.62. The company has a market capitalization of $52.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). Boston Scientific had a net margin of 39.75% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Boston Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.52.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 4,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $169,620.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,021. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 14,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $562,134.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

