Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Has $46.67 Million Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. decreased its position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,465 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly And Co makes up 30.9% of Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $46,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter worth $434,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter worth $2,637,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,663 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.60, for a total value of $2,071,666.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,197,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,355,534,067.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 14,657 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total value of $1,968,435.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 110,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,849,819.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 906,320 shares of company stock valued at $132,984,238 in the last 90 days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LLY traded down $1.26 on Friday, hitting $151.02. 805,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,007,742. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.81. The firm has a market cap of $146.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.25. Eli Lilly And Co has a one year low of $101.36 and a one year high of $164.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 194.18% and a net margin of 23.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays began coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly And Co has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.64.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

