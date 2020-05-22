Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Purchases 3,070 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 117.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,674 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Applied Materials by 7,516.7% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 457 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMAT shares. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.35.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.59. The company had a trading volume of 538,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,001,862. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.20. The stock has a market cap of $50.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.38. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $69.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 37.13% and a net margin of 18.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.95%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

