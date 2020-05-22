Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Purchases 749 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 92.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 8,394 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 632 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 65.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BA. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Norddeutsche Landesbank cut shares of Boeing to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $322.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.04.

BA stock traded down $2.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $136.41. 12,556,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,170,650. The firm has a market cap of $77.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.64 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.07. Boeing Co has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post -5.05 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

