Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Purchases 91 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,892 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s accounts for about 0.6% of Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,355,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,240,504,000 after acquiring an additional 288,582 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $1,579,988,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,211,580 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,192,433,000 after acquiring an additional 31,673 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,401,217 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,264,937,000 after acquiring an additional 625,583 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 19.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,595,182 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $594,463,000 after acquiring an additional 592,500 shares during the period. 66.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Longbow Research reduced their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.48.

Mcdonald’s stock traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $183.60. 130,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,223,133. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $178.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.67. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52-week low of $124.23 and a 52-week high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 70.25% and a net margin of 27.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

