Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Sells 185 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises 1.1% of Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $12,868,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 221.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 511.4% in the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $129.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,603,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,144,055. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $147.20. The firm has a market cap of $182.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.83.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.08%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $138.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

