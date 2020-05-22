Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Sells 2,684 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. cut its position in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 36.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,684 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Retirement Network bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mondelez International from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Buckingham Research raised their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Shares of MDLZ traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,992,674. Mondelez International Inc has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $59.96. The stock has a market cap of $71.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.32 per share, with a total value of $100,640.00. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

