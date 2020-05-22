Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) Stock Holdings Decreased by Cardan Capital Partners LLC

Cardan Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $3,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Biogen by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,043,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,075,698,000 after purchasing an additional 384,396 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,569,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,356,028,000 after buying an additional 348,700 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth about $716,195,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Biogen by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,412,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $763,380,000 after buying an additional 295,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,251,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $371,414,000 after buying an additional 43,275 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $296.00 to $294.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $390.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $317.46.

Biogen stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $303.85. 25,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,540,559. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Biogen Inc has a 12-month low of $215.77 and a 12-month high of $374.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $312.87 and its 200-day moving average is $303.33.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.41. Biogen had a return on equity of 49.22% and a net margin of 40.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc will post 33.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $718,565.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,876,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

