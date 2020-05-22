Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) PT Set at C$9.00 by Raymond James

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) has been given a C$9.00 price target by stock analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 58.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st.

BDT stock traded down C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$5.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,899. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$4.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.03. The stock has a market cap of $230.44 million and a PE ratio of 25.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.05. Bird Construction has a fifty-two week low of C$3.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.30.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.19. The firm had revenue of C$420.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$414.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that Bird Construction will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bird Construction

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

