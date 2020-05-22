BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Stock Price Up 3.8% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ)’s stock price rose 3.8% on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $35.45 and last traded at $36.59, approximately 356,985 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 2,316,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.25.

The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.32. BJs Wholesale Club had a net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 172.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. BJs Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get BJs Wholesale Club alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Nomura lifted their price target on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BJs Wholesale Club currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.32.

In other BJs Wholesale Club news, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 114,528 shares of BJs Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $3,151,810.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 350,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,656,685.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 19,160 shares of BJs Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $519,236.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 225,606 shares in the company, valued at $6,113,922.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 684,825 shares of company stock worth $17,994,575. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in BJs Wholesale Club by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,261,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,182 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,638,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,710,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,721 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,542,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,568,000.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.17.

BJs Wholesale Club Company Profile (NYSE:BJ)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for BJs Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJs Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.