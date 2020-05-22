Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Cuts Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.18. 1,283,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,925,363. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $93.09 and a 1-year high of $135.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.57. The stock has a market cap of $107.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Loop Capital downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $145.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.13.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total value of $368,090.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,805.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

