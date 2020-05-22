Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Has $428,000 Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 29,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 46,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

MRK traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.32. The stock had a trading volume of 280,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,489,316. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $92.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.41. The stock has a market cap of $194.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,702. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRK. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.60.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

