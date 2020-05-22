Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Sells 441 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,090,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 1,005.6% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $37.37. 3,203,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,384,890. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. Altria Group Inc has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $53.11.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 84.55% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Panmure Gordon upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.79.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

