Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by Carderock Capital Management Inc.

Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BMY. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. 76.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BMY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

NYSE BMY traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.10. 3,706,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,874,773. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a fifty-two week low of $42.48 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.34 billion, a PE ratio of 75.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

In other news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,382.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $964,263.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,579,212.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

