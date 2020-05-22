Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 480,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,901 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $26,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 364,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,186,000 after purchasing an additional 76,048 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 192,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,708,000 after buying an additional 9,770 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth $4,578,000. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth $1,370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.93. 3,919,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,874,773. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.74. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a twelve month low of $42.48 and a twelve month high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

In other news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,382.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $964,263.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,579,212.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

