Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lessened its position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in Broadcom by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,863 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in Broadcom by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 3,855 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Broadcom from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $366.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.00.

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.25, for a total transaction of $514,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.86, for a total transaction of $18,303,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 144,494 shares of company stock worth $34,947,312 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AVGO traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $274.01. The company had a trading volume of 814,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,139,819. The company has a market cap of $111.41 billion, a PE ratio of 45.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $260.06 and a 200-day moving average of $287.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Broadcom Inc has a 1-year low of $155.67 and a 1-year high of $331.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.55 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

