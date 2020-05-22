Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,384 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Broadcom by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,539,532 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,335,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,628 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,415,446 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,026,003,000 after purchasing an additional 508,484 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,344,681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,165,246,000 after purchasing an additional 138,951 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,575,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,758,455,000 after buying an additional 83,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $1,159,267,000. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVGO stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $275.14. 785,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,139,819. Broadcom Inc has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $331.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.53. The firm has a market cap of $111.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.55 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $333.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.25, for a total value of $514,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total value of $356,397.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,494 shares of company stock worth $34,947,312 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

