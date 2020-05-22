Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target Cut to C$88.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at CSFB from C$90.00 to C$88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.28% from the stock’s current price.

CM has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$98.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$113.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$84.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Sunday, May 17th. TD Securities upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to an “action list buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$110.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$110.00 to C$109.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$103.54.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock traded down C$0.57 on Friday, hitting C$82.03. 609,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,508,627. The firm has a market cap of $36.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$80.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$100.30. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of C$67.52 and a 1 year high of C$115.96.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported C$3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.97 by C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.74 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.2800004 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham acquired 2,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$87.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$199,839.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$199,839. Also, Director Victor George Dodig acquired 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$71.22 per share, with a total value of C$1,994,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 65,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,699,166.82. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 33,022 shares of company stock valued at $2,393,742.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

