Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target Lowered to C$93.00 at Scotiabank

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$98.00 to C$93.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CM. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$109.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$84.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$110.00 to C$109.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. TD Securities upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to an “action list buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$110.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$121.00 to C$120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$103.54.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock traded down C$0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$82.03. 609,652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,508,627. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$80.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$100.30. The company has a market cap of $36.34 billion and a PE ratio of 7.28. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of C$67.52 and a twelve month high of C$115.96.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported C$3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.97 by C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.74 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.2800004 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Christina Charlotte Kramer bought 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$73.30 per share, with a total value of C$199,742.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,465 shares in the company, valued at C$620,484.50. Also, Director Victor George Dodig bought 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$71.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,994,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 65,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,699,166.82. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 33,022 shares of company stock worth $2,393,742.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

