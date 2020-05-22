Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) PT Lowered to C$8.00 at Scotiabank

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a C$10.00 target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. TD Securities cut shares of Canfor Pulp Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$8.40.

TSE CFX traded up C$0.06 on Friday, reaching C$7.54. 84,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,335. Canfor Pulp Products has a 12 month low of C$4.01 and a 12 month high of C$11.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.42. The stock has a market cap of $465.77 million and a PE ratio of -14.33.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C$0.29. The firm had revenue of C$275.60 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canfor Pulp Products will post 0.6161795 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Conrad Alfred Pinette acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$6.04 per share, with a total value of C$36,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$60,425.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached and unbleached kraft, and coloured kraft papers.

