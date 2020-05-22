Cardan Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Position in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT (NYSE:RA)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT (NYSE:RA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT by 208.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 424,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,237,000 after acquiring an additional 287,273 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,397,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,705,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,603,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT by 125.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 131,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 73,087 shares during the last quarter.

RA traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $16.33. 7,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,915. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.57. BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $23.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a $0.199 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.62%.

BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT Profile

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

