Cardan Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 18,410 Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,507,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Solaredge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Solaredge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Solaredge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in Solaredge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Solaredge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Solaredge Technologies news, CEO Zvi Lando sold 28,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total transaction of $2,302,827.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,905,327.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director More Avery sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total transaction of $68,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 231,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,909,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,170 shares of company stock valued at $13,422,847 over the last 90 days. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SEDG shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $157.00 to $126.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Cascend Securities raised their target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Solaredge Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.93.

Shares of SEDG traded down $3.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $133.00. The company had a trading volume of 19,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,382. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.59, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.67. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $52.03 and a 12-month high of $143.73.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $431.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.16 million. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Solaredge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

