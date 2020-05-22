Cardan Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 185,889 Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 185,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,430,000. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Cardan Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 6.09% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $468,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $325,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $600,000.

Shares of SPHB stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,881. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 52-week low of $24.48 and a 52-week high of $48.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.34.

