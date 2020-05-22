Cardan Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,379 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Medtronic by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 341,022 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,753,000 after purchasing an additional 33,339 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd increased its stake in Medtronic by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 28,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in Medtronic by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 157,706 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,652,000 after purchasing an additional 52,524 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,570 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 7,716 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MDT stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,635,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,117,837. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $122.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of $124.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.69.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Medtronic from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine lowered Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Medtronic from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Medtronic from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.03.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

