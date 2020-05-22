Cardan Capital Partners LLC Has $2.34 Million Stock Holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C were worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,700,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,608,000 after buying an additional 961,177 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,803,000 after buying an additional 6,782 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,580,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,660,000 after buying an additional 39,785 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,402,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,324,000 after buying an additional 227,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the 4th quarter worth about $142,950,000. 54.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LBRDK shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $118.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. TD Securities upped their target price on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.00.

NASDAQ:LBRDK traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $126.03. The stock had a trading volume of 18,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,221. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.20 and its 200 day moving average is $122.57. The company has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 185.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 52 week low of $86.20 and a 52 week high of $140.00.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

