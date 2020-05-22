Cardan Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 26.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,452 shares during the quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,375,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 23,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Change Path LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 58,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $252,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.59. The company had a trading volume of 87,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,403,098. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $38.83 and a 12 month high of $59.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.78.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.