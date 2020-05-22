Cardan Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 40,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Investment House LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $777,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 14,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.99. The stock had a trading volume of 17,740,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,609,127. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $18.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.51.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

