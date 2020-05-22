Cardan Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 29,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,306,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kelman Lazarov Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 18,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 75,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,620,000 after purchasing an additional 7,609 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,900,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,044,000 after purchasing an additional 85,251 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $726,000. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 217,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,794,000 after purchasing an additional 11,418 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $169.16. 41,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,296,848. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.95. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $117.87 and a one year high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

