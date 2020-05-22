Cardan Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,733 shares during the quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $4,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XYL. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Xylem by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Xylem by 60.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Xylem by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XYL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Xylem from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Xylem from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Xylem from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.64.

Shares of NYSE XYL traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,995. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.33. Xylem Inc has a 52 week low of $54.62 and a 52 week high of $89.34.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.14). Xylem had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 34.44%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

