Cardan Capital Partners LLC Sells 6,730 Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,730 shares during the quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.21% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $3,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 14,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 10,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 56,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PZA traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.32. 1,808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 793,044. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.25. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.07 and a 52 week high of $27.59.

