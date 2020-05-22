Cardan Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 454,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,906,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 210.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 6,411 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 75,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,313,000.

Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.20. 3,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,903. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.16. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52-week low of $46.87 and a 52-week high of $50.51.

