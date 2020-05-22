Cardan Capital Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Cardan Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 165.2% in the 1st quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total transaction of $18,105,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Collister Johnson sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total transaction of $1,735,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 483,452 shares of company stock valued at $32,274,300. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.88.

NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.08. 3,239,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,518,985. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.58 and a 200 day moving average of $60.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.84 and a 1-year high of $75.97.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 14.57%. Activision Blizzard’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

