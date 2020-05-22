Carderock Capital Management Inc. Has $1.64 Million Position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 54.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EL stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $178.11. 37,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,818,187. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.89 and a 200 day moving average of $188.37. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $137.01 and a fifty-two week high of $220.42.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 8.43%. Estee Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $175.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.05.

In related news, Director Jane Lauder sold 35,596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.45, for a total transaction of $6,102,934.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,218,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexandra C. Trower sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total value of $896,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,697 shares of company stock valued at $9,194,338 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

