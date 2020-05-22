Carderock Capital Management Inc. Has $3.70 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,647 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 13,583 shares during the quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.5% during the first quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 10,824 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in Comcast by 16.5% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 450,492 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $16,982,000 after purchasing an additional 63,718 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 21.2% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,321 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 19,497 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 14.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,455 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter worth about $317,000. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $7,513,073.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at $33,101,359.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $34,490.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $99,604.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,739 shares of company stock worth $7,585,502 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.97. 5,819,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,304,594. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.60. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

CMCSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Comcast from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.19.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

