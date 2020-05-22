Carderock Capital Management Inc. Has $4.64 Million Stock Position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the period. Becton Dickinson and accounts for about 2.1% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $4,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Becton Dickinson and by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,145 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,542,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 66,288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,028,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 673 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at about $540,000. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton Dickinson and stock traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $240.40. 3,893,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,577,051. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52 week low of $197.75 and a 52 week high of $286.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.79 billion, a PE ratio of 73.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.42.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.23. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

Several analysts have recently commented on BDX shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $271.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $262.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $266.00 price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.79.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

