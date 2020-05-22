Carderock Capital Management Inc. Has $5.27 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,812 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for about 2.4% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. CLS Investments LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 175.4% during the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 273.9% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.27, for a total transaction of $229,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,482 shares in the company, valued at $3,778,828.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,425 shares of company stock worth $563,477 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $224.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,104,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,930,056. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $227.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.08. The company has a market capitalization of $131.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. Amgen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.68 and a 1 year high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 90.75%. Amgen’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMGN. Guggenheim began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.65.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

