Carderock Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1,687.5% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $246.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.07.

Shares of NEE stock traded up $2.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $231.57. 741,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,508,130. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $174.80 and a 12-month high of $283.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $233.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.20.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.91%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Joseph T. Kelliher sold 14,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.15, for a total value of $3,555,989.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,482,555.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 70,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,113,284.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,639 shares of company stock valued at $20,863,319. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

