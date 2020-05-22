Carderock Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,619 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 893 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,581 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $393.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Nomura Instinet raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $372.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $418.00 to $354.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $490.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $401.79.

In other news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 9,166 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.17, for a total transaction of $3,447,974.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,979.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 3,374 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.30, for a total transaction of $1,350,612.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,095,920.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

ORLY stock traded down $3.25 on Friday, hitting $401.03. The company had a trading volume of 13,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,395. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 12-month low of $251.51 and a 12-month high of $454.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $368.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $398.55. The stock has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.05.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.11. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 670.84%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 16.26 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

