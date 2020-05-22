Carderock Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 122,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Moody’s by 1,714.6% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 871 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 17,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.94, for a total transaction of $4,516,528.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,053,112.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $9,532,632.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,151 shares in the company, valued at $63,577,029.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,657 shares of company stock worth $18,759,715 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Moody’s from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Moody’s from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Moody’s from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Moody’s from $233.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Moody’s in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.45.

Shares of NYSE:MCO traded up $3.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $257.37. 21,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $164.19 and a 12-month high of $287.25. The firm has a market cap of $48.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $239.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.09.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.43. Moody’s had a return on equity of 235.22% and a net margin of 30.88%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.02%.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Further Reading: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.